Asian Games 2023 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: How to watch Asiad's closing ceremony live in your country

Asian Games Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: After almost a month of thrilling sporting events, the 19th Asian Games will conclude on Sunday, October 8. The medal events of the Asian Games 2023 ended on Saturday, October 7. Among the participating nations of the Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China, India has secured the fourth position with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals. More than 12,000 athletes participated in 481 events at the 19th Asian Games, postponed from 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. China has topped the list with 200 gold, 111 silver, and 71 bronze medals, followed by Japan and the Republic of Korea with 186 and 190 medals.

Team India opened its campaign at the Asiad with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle shooting. The Indian women's kabaddi team won the final match and secured the 100th medal for the country. After that, the men's cricket team won the gold medal match for India. The Indian men's kabaddi team also secured a gold medal. Furthermore, the Indian men's and women's chess teams won a silver medal for the nation.

Wrestler Deepak Punia bagged a silver medal in the men's freestyle 86kg.

The 19th Asian Games will conclude with a glittering closing ceremony. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will be the chief guest for the event. Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony.

Asian Games 2023 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Details

When is the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony?

The Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony is on Sunday, October 8.

What time will the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony start?

The Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony will start at 05:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 8.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony take place?

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China will host the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony live in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony live in India.

How to watch the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony live in India.

