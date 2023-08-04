ugc_banner

Asian Champions Trophy: India fail to go top after 1-1 stalemate against Japan

Chennai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

Asian Champions Trophy: India fail to go top after 1-1 stalemate against Japan Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

After winning the opening contest by a big margin, the expectations were high from the home side as they started brightly. However, it were the visitors that struck the crushing blow for India as they broke the deadlock in the 28th minute of the contest to give Japan a deserved 1-0 lead. Ken Nagayoshi scored his first international goal for the side as they waved for a big upset.

The Indian Hockey Team has failed to maintain its perfect record in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai after their 1-1 draw against Japan on Friday, August 4. The disappointing draw follows after India had started on a high with a 7-2 win against China on Thursday. The result now means Malaysia are the only side with a perfect record having defeated China earlier in the day. India after two matches are second and have a superior goal difference compared to South Korea.

×

What happened in the contest?

trending now

After winning the opening contest by a big margin, the expectations were high from the home side as they started brightly. However, it were the visitors that struck the crushing blow for India as they broke the deadlock in the 28th minute of the contest to give Japan a deserved 1-0 lead. Ken Nagayoshi scored his first international goal for the side as they waved for a big upset. The Indian side would then push strong for the equaliser but were unsuccessful in the remainder of the second quarter.

13 minutes into the third quarter, India had some joy as they were awarded a penalty corner. The hosts made no mistake to find the back of the net as Harmanpreet Singh brought the eight-time Olympic champions at parity.

More to Follow…

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

FISU World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to win bronze medal

MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of the SA20 auction

Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC announce Mohammed Sanan signing on three-year deal