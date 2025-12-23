/Asia Cup U-19: PCB to complain to ICC about Indian players 'provoking Pakistani players' in final

India were indeed outplayed by Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has still decided to complain to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The matter pertains to on-field interactions between the players which could get aggressive sometime given the history between the two countries. The PCB chief, however, seems to escalate the matter unnecessarily.

PCB to complain to ICC about India U-19

"Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final," Naqvi said while speaking to the media. "Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate."

Naqvi seems to have forgotten the behaviour of his senior players during the Asia Cup 2025 where India had beaten Pakistan thrice including in the final.

The ICC had reprimanded Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Harris Rauf for provocative gestures against India in the Asia Cup earlier this year. The ICC also took note of actions by the Indian players and punished them accordingly as well.

Naqvi shows double standards again

The PCB chief, in yet another show of double standards, awarded the trophy to Pakistan U-19 team for their title win in capacity of ACC chief. The Asia Cup senior winners India, however, are still waiting for their silverware.

The Indian team had refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who in addition to be ACC and PCB chief, is also a federal minister in Pakistan.