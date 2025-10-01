The Asia Cup 2025 might be over, but the drama between India and Pakistan continues with the latest round being played in the ACC AGM on Tuesday (Sep 30). After the trophy fiasco post Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (Sep 28), India refused to collect the trophy from ACC chair and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi. The ACC chairman, who also serves as the PCB chief, took the trophy and medals with him and the Indian team - winner of the Asia Cup 2025 - were forced to celebrate the win without the trophy.

When will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

At the ACC meeting, Naqvi started by congratulating Nepal for win over West Indies and Mongolia for getting the membership. BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar were at the meeting virtually and made Naqvi congratulate India as well. The Indian representatives also asked Naqvi to get the trophy to the ACC office so India could collect it but the ACC chair kept 'kept passing the buck' as informed news agency PTI citing a source.

“India raised strong objections in the ACC meeting today on not handing over the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event,” an ACC source told PTI.

"Shuklaji categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual, he said," the source added. The source said Naqvi “still hasn't agreed to give the trophy.”

What next in Asia Cup trophy drama?