Asia Cup: Shoaib Akhtar says 'wake up call for India' ahead of final after 'embarrassing' loss vs Bangladesh

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has termed India's loss to Bangladesh in Asia Cup dead-rubber game as 'embarrassing' and said it is a 'relief' for him and Pakistan fans. Akhtar's comments came as India gear up for the final of regional tournament against Sri Lanka. Notably, Sri Lanka reached the final after beating Pakistan in a virtual semi-final and Men in Green were criticised heavily for the loss.

"India have lost the game. Embarrassing loss. We can't criticise too much. Bangladesh are here to play. People were criticising Pakistan, saying that they got beaten up. Sri Lanka are a good team, not an average team. The same is the case with Bangladesh. They are all playing international cricket. Finally, some relief for the Pakistan fans, including me, that India have lost the game," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also termed the loss against Bangladesh as a wake up call for India, who had rested its top players including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the final.

"What a wake-up call for India before the final. You can't take teams lightly after winning a few games. No disrespect to them but Bangladesh made a statement that they are here to prove a point," Akhtar added.

Talking about the chances of India and Pakistan at the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, Akhtar said that Asia Cup results have shown 'this is anybody's game.'

"We are saying that Pakistan and India are favourites at World Cup. These two, along with Australia and England, will reach the semis. This is not the case. Keep your predictions to yourself. A strong team like India has lost to Bangladesh. Shubman Gill's century was also of no use. Small teams will trouble. This is anybody's game. Shubman Gill's ton went in vain. Now it's anybody's game in World Cup," he said.

India, after playing the Asia Cup final on September 17, will face Australia in a three-match ODI series before the World Cup which starts next month on October 5.

