Asia Cup: 'Miscalculation on my part,' says Shubman Gill after failing to take India home against Bangladesh

India batsman Shubman Gill accepted that he should have taken India home against Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four game on September 15. The opening batsman scored a magnificent 121 off 131 balls - his first century in Asia Cup (ODI format) but fell 57 runs short of 266-run target.

The game, however, had no effect on standings as India had already made it to the final by winning games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka while Bangladesh were already out of contention. This consolation win was also Bangladesh's first against India in the regional tournament since 2012. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Gill said that he 'miscalculated' and should not have batted that aggressively. Gill, who fell to Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan in 44th over of the chase, had hit the bowler for a six on the previous ball before being out.

"Sometimes, there is so much adrenaline when you are batting, you miscalculate. It was a miscalculation on my part.

“But when I got out and there was a lot of time left, and if I would have batted not that aggressive then we should have gotten over the line. But these are learnings, and fortunately this game wasn't the final,” said the batter after the match.

Axar Patel (42) and Shardul Thakur although added 40 runs for the eight wicket to take India on the brink of victory with just 17 runs needed of last 12 balls. Mustafizur Rahman then bowled the double-wicket penultimate over, sending both, Patel and Thakur back to dash all hopes for India. The Men in Blue eventually folded out for 259 in 49.5 runs, handing Bangladesh a six-run win.