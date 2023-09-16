'India don’t play fearless cricket,' says former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull ahead of ODI World Cup

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull thinks India are worried about their stats too often and that has let them down in the last few world cups. The comments from Doull comes with ICC ODI World Cup set to begin next month on October 5 in India.

“Fearless cricket is there issue,” Simon Doull told Sky Sports when asked about India's chances at the upcoming quadrennial tournament.

“They don’t play fearless cricket enough.

“They play statistics driven cricket and they are too worried about their stats too often. And to me that is the one area I am concerned about their batting side,” he said.

Doull, however, agreed that India have loads of talent but they don't go out there and take risks and that has costed them in the world cups.

“They have got all the talent and some of the best players if not the best players in the world.

“But it is about playing the fearless cricket at the right time of the tournament and I think that is what had really let them down in the last few World Cups.

“They don’t go out there and and take risks because they are so worried about what might be said or what might be printed or what might someone ask them about their place in the team. That’s the one area I am concerned with,” added Doull.

India, who are currently no. 2 in the ICC ODI rankings, are considered as one of the favorites to win the marquee tournament alongside defending champions England and Australia. They had last won the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and bowed out in semi-final in the next two editions (2015 and 2019).

As of now, the Men in Blue are competing in the Asia Cup 2023 where they'll meet Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, September 17. India are also scheduled to play Australia in a three-match ODI series from September 22 ahead of the World Cup.

