Asia Cup: Misery pile up for Sri Lanka as seamers Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara added to injury list, ruled out

Misery continues to pile up for the defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka as their seam-bowling duo of Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are ruled out of the competition, starting August 30. The pair has joined the long list of Sri Lankan first-team players who are either ruled out or will miss the initial few games due to respective injuries.

Per the latest reports, left-arm seamer Madushanka tore an oblique muscle during a practice match on Friday and seasoned campaigner Kumara suffered a side strain – a recurring injury, ruling them out of the six-team tournament.

While the degree of Madushanka's injury puts his participation in doubt for the World Cup 2023, Kumara is expected to get fully fit before the squad announcement for the marquee event.

Meanwhile, it comes as a blow for the Island Nation, which already lost pacer Dushmantha Chameera to a pectoral injury earlier. Alongside him, ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will also miss a few games, including the group-stage matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, as he is recovering from a grade-two strain in the thigh. His participation in the tournament depends on his recovery pace.

The absence of these first-team bowlers leaves Sri Lanka with less-experienced players to begin their Asia Cup campaign with. As Chameera, Kumara, and Madushanka were their quickest – and the ones who helped Sri Lanka reign supreme in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, would likely get replaced by Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana – three pacers with lesser experience.

For Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha may also be called up to the squad for the Asia Cup, while this also opens the window for left-arm spinning all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Besides bowlers, top-order batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando might remain out of contention for the Asia Cup as both got infected with COVID-19.

Both batters, who are said to have picked up the virus while playing in the recently-concluded Lankan Premier League (LPL), will be kept under observation unless the results come out negative.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, August 31, and for them to reach the Super 4, they must win both group games.