/Asia Cup 2025 – Who will win between Pakistan and Oman: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Pakistan and Oman will lock horns in match four of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium on Friday (Sep 12). Pakistan are the clear favourite to win, but cricket is full of surprises. One good ball or shot can change the whole game. So, let’s look at five key players to watch in this match.

Five key players to watch in the PAK vs OMA match

Pakistan may appear stronger on paper, but T20 cricket is unpredictable, as momentum can shift in just one over. With that in mind, here are five players who could play key roles in the Pakistan vs Oman clash.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s southpaw batter Saim Ayub has scored 263 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 132.16. He provides stability at the top and can accelerate when needed.

Jatinder Singh (Oman)

Oman’s top-order batter Jatinder Singh has amassed 289 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 131.36. He is known for his aggressive intent and ability to build quick starts.

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s experienced spinner has picked 20 wickets in 10 matches with an economy of 6.43 and a strike rate of 9.8.He brings control in the middle overs and regularly breaks partnerships.

Shakeel Ahmed (Oman)

Oman’s pace bowler has sent 11 batters back to the pavilion in 10 games with an economy of 6.45. He is effective at restricting runs and picking key wickets.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s aggressive opener Sahibzada Farhan has scored 217 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 140.00. He can dominate bowling attacks and shift momentum quickly.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman match Prediction