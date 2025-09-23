/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Sep 23). Both teams lost their opening Super Four matches, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, while India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. The India-Pakistan clash grabbed attention for its controversies, with heated arguments between players and no handshake after the game. Now, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will aim to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.