Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 23, 2025, 07:21 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 07:25 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, SL vs PAK: Head-to-head, ground stats and more Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

As the crucial Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Sep 23). Both teams lost their opening Super Four matches, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, while India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. The India-Pakistan clash grabbed attention for its controversies, with heated arguments between players and no handshake after the game. Now, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will aim to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.

Head-to-Head Record - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have faced each other 23 times in T20I matches. Sri Lanka has won 10 of those games, while Pakistan has won 13.

Pitch Report - Zayed Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings total is ranging between 140-150. The pitch will help fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Trending Stories

Ground stats - Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • Highest T20I score here: 225/7 by Ireland vs. Afghanistan (2013)
  • Lowest T20I score: 66/9 by Nigeria vs. Ireland (2019)
  • Biggest win: Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs (2025)
  • Smallest win: Ireland beat Canada by two runs (2013)

Recent five results in Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • India beat Oman by 21 runs - 19 Sep 2025
  • Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets - 18 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 8 runs - 16 Sep 2025
  • United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 42 runs - 15 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets - 13 Sep 2025

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

Trending Topics