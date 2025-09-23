/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

As the crucial Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Sep 23). Both teams lost their opening Super Four matches, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, while India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. The India-Pakistan clash grabbed attention for its controversies, with heated arguments between players and no handshake after the game. Now, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will aim to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan have faced each other 23 times in T20I matches. Sri Lanka has won 10 of those games, while Pakistan has won 13.
The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings total is ranging between 140-150. The pitch will help fast bowlers with some movement early on, especially under lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.