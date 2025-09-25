/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the penultimate Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, (Sep 25), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will move on to the final to meet India, as Sri Lanka are already out of the race after India beat Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh lost to India by 41 runs, but they still have a chance to reach the summit clash. They'll be up against a confident Pakistan side that recently defeated Sri Lanka. Pakistan had earlier lost their first match to India but bounced back strongly with a win over the Lankans. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.