/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, and both teams will be looking for a spot in the final to challenge Suryakumar Yadav's India.
Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the penultimate Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, (Sep 25), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will move on to the final to meet India, as Sri Lanka are already out of the race after India beat Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh lost to India by 41 runs, but they still have a chance to reach the summit clash. They'll be up against a confident Pakistan side that recently defeated Sri Lanka. Pakistan had earlier lost their first match to India but bounced back strongly with a win over the Lankans. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have clashed 25 times in T20I matches, with Pakistan dominating the rivalry, winning 20 of those encounters, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious in 5.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The power play will be very important for both teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.