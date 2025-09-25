Google Preferred
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 25, 2025, 02:34 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 02:34 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, PAK vs BAN: Head-to-head, ground stats and more Photograph: (AFP/others)

Story highlights

Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, and both teams will be looking for a spot in the final to challenge Suryakumar Yadav's India.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the penultimate Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, (Sep 25), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will move on to the final to meet India, as Sri Lanka are already out of the race after India beat Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh lost to India by 41 runs, but they still have a chance to reach the summit clash. They'll be up against a confident Pakistan side that recently defeated Sri Lanka. Pakistan had earlier lost their first match to India but bounced back strongly with a win over the Lankans. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.

Head-to-Head Record - Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh have clashed 25 times in T20I matches, with Pakistan dominating the rivalry, winning 20 of those encounters, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious in 5.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The power play will be very important for both teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Dubai International Stadium

  • Highest Team Score:India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)
  • Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium

  • India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs - 24 Sep 2025
  • India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets - 21 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets - 20 Sep 2025
  • Pakistan beat United Arab Emirates by 41 runs - 17 Sep 2025
  • Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets - 15 Sep 2025

About the Author

