/Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan lodge protest with Asian Cricket Council after Indian players refuse to shake hands

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday (Sep 14) ended with the Men in Blue securing a victory over Pakistan by seven wickets, making it their sixth consecutive win over the Men in Green across formats. But the clash unlike any other witnessed tensions between the two sides. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss and the Indian players followed suit after the match.

The behaviour of the Indian team irked the Men in Green, who's skipper Salman Agha in retaliation refused to give a post-match interview.

Later, the team lodged a protest with Asian Cricket Council against Indian players for not shaking hands at end of their Asia Cup match, reported news agency PTI. Notably, a formal complaint was also made against match referee Andy Pycroft for asking captains to avoid handshakes post toss.

Why Indian players refused handshakes

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash was played under hostilities after the Pahalgam terror attack. In India there were demands that the Indian team boycott the match against Pakistan but the BCCI gave a green light in accordance with Government of India.

The call of not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts was taken by the team members themselves. Later, in the post match interview, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said "they took the call of not shaking hands" and added "Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also. I've [said] it at the presentation as well, we stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families, and express our solidarity."