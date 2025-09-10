/Asia Cup 2025: Jadeja doesn't want Bumrah to play vs UAE - Here's why

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has shared his discontent over the possibility of Bumrah playing in the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. The concern comes amid increasing talk about Bumrah's workload management and UAE not being a tough opponent in comparison.
Jasprit Bumrah is arguably India's best pacer till date and Indian team knows how important his impact in a match could be. Bumrah recently played in an away Test series against England. The pacer was made available for three of five Tests citing workload management. Prior to travelling to England, Bumrah had proved his fitness by playing in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians post the surgery for an injury he picked up on Australia Test tour in January 2025. Bumrah has now been included in Asia Cup 2025 and is expected to play in India's campaign opener against UAE on Sep 10.
Former India player Ajay Jadeja has shared his discontent over the possibility of Bumrah playing in the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. The concern comes amid increasing talk about Bumrah's workload management and UAE not being a tough opponent in comparison.
“What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE Either don’t protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic,” Ajay Jadeja said on air while speaking to official broadcaster.
Bumrah's last T20I was the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa nearly 14 months ago. The bowler had turned the game around in his last two overs and India eventually won the title - their second in the format and fourth overall. He since has played in the IPL where he turned around MI's fortune after coming back into the XI. Overall, Bumrah has played 70 T20Is and has taken 89 wickets with a best of 3/7.