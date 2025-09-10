/Asia Cup 2025: Jadeja doesn't want Bumrah to play vs UAE - Here's why

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably India's best pacer till date and Indian team knows how important his impact in a match could be. Bumrah recently played in an away Test series against England. The pacer was made available for three of five Tests citing workload management. Prior to travelling to England, Bumrah had proved his fitness by playing in IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians post the surgery for an injury he picked up on Australia Test tour in January 2025. Bumrah has now been included in Asia Cup 2025 and is expected to play in India's campaign opener against UAE on Sep 10.

Ex-India player Ajay Jadeja no happy with Bumrah playing vs UAE

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has shared his discontent over the possibility of Bumrah playing in the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. The concern comes amid increasing talk about Bumrah's workload management and UAE not being a tough opponent in comparison.

“What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE Either don’t protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic,” Ajay Jadeja said on air while speaking to official broadcaster.

When did Bumrah last play in T20I?