/Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE was shortest T20I in tournament history and India's fastest chase

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match was completed in 106 balls or 17.4 overs in total across both innings - becoming the shortest match ever played in T20 Asia Cup history. UAE were 42/2 before they crumbled to 57 all out in 13.1 overs and India raced to the target in just 4.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. The win was also India's biggest in terms of balls left - 93 in this match - going past their previous record of 81 balls left against Scotland in 2021 T20 World Cup.

Shortest Asia Cup T20I ever

The India vs UAE was not only the shorter T20I in Asia Cup history but also the shortest involving India. The previous shortest T20I in Asia Cup involving India was against Bangladesh in 2016 when match lasted for 173 balls across innings. Here's the list of shortest T20Is in Asia Cup history:

India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 - 106 balls

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2016 - 173 balls

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 - 179 balls

India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2016 - 181 balls

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 - 184 balls

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2016 - 198 balls

India break chasing records

Chasing a target of 58 runs, Indian batters, especially openers didn't waste any time and got the job done in in 27 balls - the fastest they have chase a target ever and registered their biggest wins by balls to spare. Here's list of India's fastest chases: