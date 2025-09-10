/Asia Cup 2025: Here's why UAE batter Junaid Siddique continued batting despite being run out by Sanju Samson

India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant win over UAE in Dubai. Earlier, UAE bundle out for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs. The host came into the match with some confidence after having some good performances against Pakistan and Afghanistan in a recent concluded tri-series, but still there batters had no clue against India’s bowling attack. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is UAE’s lowest ever T20 international total and also the second lowest total in Asia Cup history. Their previous lowest total in international cricket (T20I) was 62 against Scotland at the same venue in 2024. '

However, UAE still avoided the unwanted record of the lowest Asia Cup total, which belongs to Hong Kong (38 against Pakistan in 2022).

Why UAE batter Junaid Siddique continue batting despite being run out by Sanju Samson?

During the second Asia Cup match between India and UAE, UAE batter Junaid Siddique was ruled run out by the third umpire after being distracted by a towel dropped by Indian bowler Shivam Dube during his run-up. Seeing this situation, Sanju Samson broke the stumps and appealed the umpire for out. After some time, India captain Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal and allowed Siddique to continue his batting

According to ICC rules, the ball should have been declared dead after this incident. However, he could not make any use of this lifeline, as he again gets out just two balls later.

India vs UAE, 2nd match, Asia Cup

UAE had a steady start and scored 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the powerplay. UAE openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem together hit six boundaries and a six. Soon after the powerplay, UAE innings collapsed and lost their last eight wickets for only ten runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy gave their team the early breakthroughs of openers. Later, Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets for seven runs, including three wickets in a single over, while Dube took career-best figures of three wickets for four runs.

