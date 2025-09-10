/Finally! India break 15 match streak as Suryakumar Yadav wins toss in Asia Cup opener

India finally broke their jinx with the toss as captain Suryakumar Yadav won the flip of the coin in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE. Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India had lost 15 tosses in a row before Wednesday (Sep 10), including all matches in the Champions Trophy 2025 and England tour under Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, respectively. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first as they look to make a winning start to the Asia Cup 2025.