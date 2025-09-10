/Asia Cup 2025: Dubai businessman buys 700 tickets for employees in heart warming gesture

In a heart-warming gesture, a Dubai businessman has bought 700 tickets for his employees as the Asia Cup 2025 kick-started in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (Sep 9). The businessman, who owns a real-estate company, has bought tickets to make his blue-collar employees happy, which also includes 100 tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday (Sep 14). The gesture has attracted the attention of the internet as netizens have applauded the businessman’s efforts.

Businessman buys 700 tickets for employees

According to Khaleej Times, Anis Sajan, a local businessman, has bought tickets for several clashes of the Asia Cup taking place in the desert nation. This is not the first time Sajan has distributed tickets to his employees, having done so during previous big tournaments as well.

“We have set aside 100 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan group-stage match. In addition, we have 100 tickets reserved for the Super 4 stage (assuming an India-Pakistan clash on the 21st), and another 100 tickets for the finals,” said Sajan, who is vice chairman of Danube Group.

“Cricket matches of this scale are rare in the UAE, and when such moments come, I want to ensure that those who work tirelessly behind the scenes also get to be part of the joy and celebration. It’s about recognition, morale, and creating lasting memories for them,” Sajan added.

According to the statement, 100 tickets are also reserved for the possible India vs Pakistan match in Super 4 on Sunday (Sep 21). The clash will take place if both India and Pakistan finish in the top two of Group A. They are also scheduled to face on Sunday (Sep 14). If a certain set of results is achieved, India and Pakistan could also meet in the Asia Cup 2025 final, which takes place on September 28.

In February, he also distributed hundreds of tickets among blue-collar workers during the ICC Champions Trophy held in the UAE.