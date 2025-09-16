/Asia Cup 2025: Ex-India skipper Ganguly stopped watching match vs Pakistan after 15 overs - Here's why

Barring an upset by UAE, Pakistan will enter Super 4 with India from Group A and will face India on September 21 in what could be a second meeting between two neighbours in the ongoing tournament.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 tie produced nothing out of ordinary on the cricket pitch and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is not surprised at all. Pakistan looked like a pale shadow of their past when they used to have an upper hand on India but now they are below average. India not only restricted them to a sub-par total on 127 in 20 overs but won the match by seven wickets and more than four overs in hand. Ganguly says there's 'no competition anymore' between the two teams.
It was T20 World Cup 2021 when when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets and that remains to be the only match in the recent history when they had an upper hand. India have annihilated them before and after and Ganguly isn't surprised by it. He spoke about the Asia Cup 2025 match while talking at an event in Kolkata recently and said: "I’m actually not surprised by what I saw. I stopped watching after the first 15 overs and started watching Manchester United and Man City instead."
"There is no competition between India and Pakistan anymore,” the former skipper added. “I always say, we think of Pakistan as Waqar Younises, Wasim Akrams, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. But that’s not the case with this modern-day Pakistan — it's now like chalk and cheese.”
