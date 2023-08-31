Asia Cup 2023: Twin fifties from Asalanka, Samarawickrama help Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets

Twin fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka and a career-best four for 32 from young prodigy Matheesha Pathirana ensured a five-wicket win for Sri Lanka over Bangladesh in the second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele on Thursday.

The second game of the Asia Cup 2023 got underway in Kandy between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with the Tigers electing to bat first after winning the toss. In the absence of several top batters, including veteran Tamim Iqbal and keeper-batter Litton Das, Bangladesh had newcomers in Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan opening the innings.

Sri Lanka made light work of the top order, reducing them to 36 for three at one stage, with Shakib back in the hut. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the star batter for Bangladesh, playing an anchor role throughout. While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, left-handed Shanto stood his ground and completed his fifty.

The fast-bowling prodigy Matheesha Pathirana - on his Asia Cup debut, returned with four wickets for 32 runs, while Maheesh Theekshana picked two. Shanto was Bangladesh’s top-scorer, hitting 89 off 122 balls.

Following a poor batting show, Bangladesh got all out on 164 inside 43 overs.

Sri Lanka lost two wickets early on, with seamers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam picking one each. Shakib also picked one inside the Powerplay as they got reduced to 43 for three.

Then, a composed 78-run stand between Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka had Sri Lanka stay afloat in the game.

Bangladeshi spinners kept them in check with their tight lines and length.

Mahedi Hasan removed Samarawickrama on a well-made 54 before Shakib returned to pick his second wicket in Dhananjaya de Silva on just two.

Though, at that moment, it looked like Bangladesh could crawl their way back into the game, Asalanka’s stay at the crease ensured a Sri Lanka win.

Asalanka also completed his fifty, and with handy contributions from Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka completed the chase with five wickets in hand, winning their first game of this year’s Asia Cup.

While no match will be played on Friday, September 1, India and Pakistan will face off in the marquee clash on Saturday, September 2, in Kandy.