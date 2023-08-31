Jasprit Bumrah's return has completed our bowling setup: Mohammed Shami ahead of Pakistan tie in Asia Cup 2023

The return of ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah to the white-ball setup has bolstered the bowling attack ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan game in Pallekele, Kandy, on September 2. While addressing the media upon landing in Colombo, his fellow teammate, Mohammed Shami, said Bumrah’s presence has completed the trio (Bumrah, Shami and Siraj) and it all depends now on the team management on who will play on the big day.

Bumrah was out of action since September last year due to a back injury and missed all the action since then, including the 2022 T20 World Cup, IPL 2023 and WTC Final 2023 against Australia. Upon attaining complete fitness, Bumrah returned to the side for the three-match T20I series against Ireland and later got selected for the Asia Cup 2023.

Shami, India’s most experienced seamer off all three, admitted the Indian Team missed Bumrah in the past year.

"For a long time, we didn't have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him. You sometimes feel like 'I wish this player was there', to make your combination set."

"So having Jassi, especially in the white-ball format, has made our bowling very strong. He's looking fit and he's playing well, hopefully, we have a good Asia Cup," Shami said.

Shami, who has played 90 ODIs, picking 162 wickets, is among a handful of bowlers who is a threat with both new and old ball. Known to be a better Test bowler, mainly for his ability to reverse swing, Shami said he doesn’t have an ego about his bowling, remaining keen to deliver for the team whenever asked.

"I don't have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don't have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management on who will play," Shami told Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup.

"Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I'm always on," said India's best exponent of swing bowling in current times,” the right-hand seamer added.

Bowling in the right area is the only plan

When asked about his plans to replicate his heroics in white-ball cricket the way he does with the red, Shami said sticking to bowling in the right areas will only bring success irrespective of the format.

"There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas, I don't think that there is any difficulty in any ball," Shami said

"There is only one goal, to go and give 100%, the result will come running to us if we give our 100%. So, it is very important to focus and execute, it's a very simple plan," he added.