Asia Cup 2023 to be held in HYBRID MODEL in Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Here's Everything you need to know

Asia Cup 2023: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently announced the dates for Asia Cup 2023. The organisation further announced the hybrid model for the cricket tournament. This means that the continental championship will be held in two countries Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 31 and will have its final on September 17. Six countries will be participating in the tournament including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, Jagran reported.

The press release by ACC stated, "We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17, and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka."

India has accepted playing the game in a hybrid model. The news was shared in a tweet. It read, "ACC President Jay Shah accepted the Hybrid Model proposed by PCB for the Asia Cup 2023 . Matches of India, and Super Fours are likely to be played at Sri Lanka & rest of the group stage matches including 'Nepal vs Pakistan' will be played at Pakistan."

There will be 13 ODI matches, Pakistan will host four games and Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine. What is Hybrid Model in Cricket? This is a relatively new rule set in cricket and has been discussed in the past year due to the Asia Cup 2023 controversy between India and Pakistan. The controversy was that India refuse to travel to Pakistan, which will be hosting the Asia Cup over diplomatic and security issues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed this hybrid model in which the games involving India will be played outside Pakistan like in Sri Lanka.

Both countries refused the hybrid model initially but after consideration, Sri Lanka agreed to host India's Asia Cup games. The UAE was also spotted as a possible venue for India's matches, but India wasn't too keen on the model either.

Now Pakistan retains the hosting rights Asia Cup while India will be playing games in Sri Lanka, a neutral venue for both countries. The final will also be played in Sri Lanka. Lahore has been chosen as the venue for the Pakistan leg of the championship.

