Asia Cup 2023: Najam Sethi hints at 'hybrid model' for IND-PAK venue issue, suggests THIS solution

Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim chairman Najam Sethi could opt for a ‘hybrid model’ for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 while also narrating that the same should be implemented for the ODI World Cup. Sethi, who is handed an extension to his interim tenure earlier, suggested that they could allow India to play at a neutral venue in the Asia Cup while the same should be implemented for the ODI World Cup later in the year.

"We have been advised to play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue and also go to India for the World Cup,” Sethi said while not hinting at where the proposal came from.

"We feel this hybrid experiment can also be applied when it is time for the World Cup," Sethi said.

"Our stance is that everything should be on a reciprocal basis. In the old times, yes, there were security issues in Pakistan. But now there are no issues, so what is India's excuse for not playing in Pakistan?"

India has strongly hinted that they will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup later in the year and have asked for a neutral venue to stage their matches. The diplomatic relations between the nations have been in hot water in recent years, with India’s last visit to Pakistan coming in June 2008 in the Asia Cup.

Sethi, whose tenure was set to expire as the interim boss on Saturday, will be given an extension of two to four weeks. While could succeed as the new permanent head, he still feels India could come to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"We have been told that, maybe, the ice will keep on melting - if this happens when the Champions Trophy is held in Pakistan in 2025, India would consider playing in Pakistan," Sethi said at a press interaction.

"Our government has imposed no restrictions about playing against India," Sethi said.

"But I can say right now that the public mood is: we are not needy and we can stand on our own feet financially and we want to play cricket with India honourably. We are also negotiating with the ACC."

The Asia Cup 2023 will get underway in Pakistan in September with six teams participating in the continental event. While the format will remain the same for groups, the fixtures will be played in 50 overs. Both India and Pakistan will be grouped together and could meet three times while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and one team will be identified after the qualifiers, which are currently underway in Nepal.

