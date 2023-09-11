Asia Cup 2023: Led by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's tons Team India dismantle Pak on reserve day in Super Four clash
Story highlights
In a contest interrupted by rain, India needed a reserve day to get the better of Pakistan in the 15th clash between the sides in the tournament. Tasked to chase a massive 357 runs, the Men in Green were never in the contest as they lost wickets consistently. India were fluent with both bat and ball in the match, with opener Fakhar Zaman being the top scorer with 27 runs. Only four Pakistan batters got into double figures when Babar Azam’s side decided to call the day at 128/8.
In a contest interrupted by rain, India needed a reserve day to get the better of Pakistan in the 15th clash between the sides in the tournament. Tasked to chase a massive 357 runs, the Men in Green were never in the contest as they lost wickets consistently. India were fluent with both bat and ball in the match, with opener Fakhar Zaman being the top scorer with 27 runs. Only four Pakistan batters got into double figures when Babar Azam’s side decided to call the day at 128/8.
Team India registered a spectacular win against Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 as they won by a record 228-run margin at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11. The contest saw a five-star performance from the Indian team saw KL Rahul and Virat Kohli smash hundreds while Kuldeep Yadav scalped five wickets with his left-arm spin. Interestingly, Pakistan called it a day having lost just eight wickets with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf unavailable to bat.
Largest margin of victory for 🇮🇳 against Pakistan in men's ODIs ✅— ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2023
A terrific result for India 👏#AsiaCup2023 | #PAKvIND | https://t.co/lVQWhUIzlk pic.twitter.com/V7XGWldfyt
India register famous win
trending now
In a contest interrupted by rain, India needed a reserve day to get the better of Pakistan in the 15th clash between the sides in the tournament. Tasked to chase a massive 357 runs, the Men in Green were never in the contest as they lost wickets consistently. India were fluent with both bat and bowl in the match with opener Fakhar Zaman being the top scorer with 27 runs. Only four Pakistan batters got into double figures when Babar Azam’s side decided to call the day at 128/8.
For India Kuldeep was the star attraction with five wickets while Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a wicket each.
More to Follow...