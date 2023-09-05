Asia Cup 2023: Hambantota move on break as ACC plans to stay in Colombo - Reports

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly planning to stick to the original schedule plan as they prepare for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The ACC thought to be considering Hambantota as an alternative for Colombo, are now reportedly keen on the original venue. It was predicted that, due to consistent rain in the national capital of Sri Lanka, the matches could get washed out and to avoid the scenario, the ACC was considering shifting the venues.

ACC to stick to the original plan?

According to Cricbuzz, ACC will stick to the original plan as the organisers try to avoid any reshuffle in the Colombo leg of the championship. The weather forecast in the region has improved in the last few hours and the anticipation of a match washout could be avoided. The tournament already has faced a washout with India’s contest against Pakistan called off on Saturday with a share of points.

On the other hand, the organisers want a fully-fledged game and are exploring all possible options. ACC initially planned to switch the venues as per a report on Monday, September 4. Rain was also a feature in India’s contest against Nepal on Monday when the match was trimmed.

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official, however, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo on Monday, September 4 said that logistics is the only issue in shifting games from Colombo to Hambantota. The venue, which receives the least rainfall in September in the island nation, has already been signed off as the venue, ESPNCricinfo reported further, citing PCB sources.

Hambantota is on the southern coast of Sri Lanka near a jungle and the quality hotels are at least a 45-minute drive away. The SLC officials prefer to keep the games in Colombo but want Hambantota as the venue instead of Dambulla if the relocation happens. The reason given by the SLC officials to select Hambantota is the lack of floodlights in Dambulla.

The Super Four games are scheduled in Colombo on September 9, 10, 12, 14, and 15, with the final set to be played on September 17. There are six Super Four games to be played and one of them is to be played in Lahore on September 6 - the last match scheduled in Pakistan.

