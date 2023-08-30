Asia Cup 2023: Blow for Bangladesh as THIS star batter gets ruled out due to fever, Anamul Bijoy roped in

Bangladesh have been dealt a major blow in the build-up to the Asia Cup 2023 as star batter and key member of the squad Litton Das has been ruled out of the tournament with fever. The news was confirmed on Wednesday, August 30 morning as the Chairman of the National Selection Panel, Minhajul Abedin informed of the situation. Wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy has been roped in as a replacement for Das and will travel with the squad.

Bangladesh to miss Das

"He [Anamul] has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers program. He was always in our consideration," Minhajul Abedin, Chairman of the national selection panel, said.

"Due to Litton's unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod."

The blow will be huge for Bangladesh considering Das was their highest scorer in ODIs since 2022 with 878 runs in 25 innings at an average of 41.80. The string of good form includes seven fifties and a century with a best of 136 against Afghanistan in February last year.

Who is Anamul Haque Bijoy?

Das’ replacement Bijoy last represented Bangladesh in December 2022 and is a utility option at the openers slot and No.3 for the national team. Bijoy has represented the national side in 44 ODIs, in which he has scored 1254 runs at an average of 30.58, which includes five fifties and three centuries. His wicketkeeping ability also sees him as a good back-up option to Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Tigers arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, August 27 as they will start their campaign against the co-hosts on Thursday. They will take on Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Bangladesh are placed in Group B along with Afghanistan with whom they meet on Sunday, September 3 in Lahore.

Unlike last year’s Asia Cup, Bangladesh will look to make the Super Four stage and will try to go all the way in the tournament. They have been runners-up thrice in the competition, most recently in 2018 when they lost to India in the final.

