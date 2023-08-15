Asia Cup 2023: BCCI's stance on Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul revealed as deadline for squad selection edges closer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been keeping a close eye on the developments of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul as the duo enters the final phase of their rehabilitation. It is thought that the selector’s panel wants a final medical report of the duo before announcing the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Both Rahul and Iyer are likely to make the squad for the continental showpiece (if fit) that starts on August 30.

BCCI’s stance on Rahul, Iyer

"Keeping 50 overs in Sri Lankan heat would take a toll and NCA can only give him (Rahul) fit certificate if he is able to don the big gloves without any apparent discomfort. Also, they haven't played anything and the first international game against Pakistan (on September 2) could be a bit too much of a pressure. But then time is of essence," a BCCI source tracking the developments said.

India are sweating on the fitness of both Rahul and Iyer as they face a race against time to be fit for the Asia Cup. Iyer missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season while Rahul did not feature in the final phase of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) season. Both are rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

When is the team selection?

If everything goes right, the selector’s panel led by Ajit Agarkar is likely to announce the 15-member squad before the weekend. Both Iyer and Rahul will only make the team if deemed fit or else Ishan Kishan will continue as the first-choice wicketkeeper and will keep gloves. Iyer’s situation is also straightforward, if he is fit he will come at Sanju Samson’s expense and will play at number four. If this is not the case, Samson will continue to feature in the 15-member squad.

It is also thought that the board members are keeping tabs on Prithvi Shaw as he continues to impress in the UK’s One Day Cup. However, he is not part of the plans for the Asia Cup or the World Cup.

India will start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, August 3.

