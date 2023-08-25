Asia Cup 2023: 5 days to go. Take a look at all the squads here
Story highlights
Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup is all set to start on August 30 at various venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Check the updated squads of all participating teams here.
Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup is all set to start on August 30 at various venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Check the updated squads of all participating teams here.
Asia Cup 2023: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup tournament is scheduled to start on August 30 – September 17 and will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Originally, the Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to take place in 2021 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the tournament was postponed.
The first match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
Also Read | US Open 2023: Video review system to assist chair umpires, becomes first slam to implement technology
trending now
As per the revised arrangement, Pakistan will host four matches, while all the remaining games, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka. Apart from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will also feature in the ODI event, which is being viewed as an important preparation for the World Cup in India in October-November.
Asia Cup 2023: Full squads
Below is a look at the squads of all the teams that will be featuring in Asia Cup 2023.
Group A
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.
Group B
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Afghanistan: Squad yet to be announced
Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced
(With inputs from agencies)
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.