Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan's brilliant knock helps Pakistan beat India by five wickets in Super 4 clash

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are some of the most high-octane affairs in the international cricket circuit. The animosity that exists between the two neighbouring nations makes their matches all more intense and riveting.

Due to these same tensions, bilateral series between the two nations have been put on hold. With their international meetings occurring only in tournaments like the ICC World Cup and the Asia Cup, the on-field rivalry that exists between the players has effectively faded.

However, their latest Asia Cup Super Four clash is a testament to the quality of cricket that the two nations produce as they offered fans an absolute barnburner of a match.

The Men in Green were presented with a challenge to chase a target of 182. Mohammad Rizwan controlled the proceedings for quite some time, recording a whopping 71 runs off of 51 balls to help Pakistan bag a 5-wicket victory even after his dismissal. The win marked The Shaheens' highest successful chase against India in T20Is.

Virat Kohli put on an inspiring performance, crossing the 50-run mark yet again, seemingly well on his way to returning to his former glory. He recorded 60 off just 44 balls before he was ushered off the pitch as he got run-out by an extremely impressive direct hit by Asif Ali.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set India off on a strong start putting 54 runs on the board in the first five overs. However, their momentum was dampened after they lost a series of wickets in the middle overs, which eventually costed India heavily as they ended up crumbling against their arch-rivals.