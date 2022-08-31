Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong match?

India are set to take on Hong Kong in their second game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 edition, being held in the UAE, on Wednesday evening (August 31). Team India is coming into this match on the back of a humdinger versus arch-rivals Pakistan, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday evening (August 28).

India opened their campaign versus Babar Azam-led Men in Green and the match went down to the wire. Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma & Co. dismissed the opposition in 19.5 overs for 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) stood tall with the ball before Hardik's 17-ball 33 not out and Ravindra Jadeja's crucial 29-ball 35 took India past the finish line in the last over, after being 89-4 at one stage.

For Hong Kong, they have qualified for the main draw of the tournament but has a herculean task to challenge India and Pakistan in their upcoming group stage encounters. Will they be as competitive as they were in 2018 edition versus the Men in Blue, where they lost by only 26 runs in pursuit of 286? Here's everything to know about the live streaming details of the clash:

Here is all you need to know about the India-Hong Kong clash in Asia Cup 2022:

When will India face Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022?

India will take on Hong Kong in their second game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31).

At what time will the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Hong Kong get underway?

The India-Hong Kong tie in Asia Cup 2022 will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'This is a question out of my book' - Ravindra Jadeja on Rishabh Pant's absence from Pakistan clash

What are the predicted playing XIs for the India-Hong Kong tie in Asia Cup 2022?

India - Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Hong Kong - Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

How to watch the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Hong Kong?

Star Sports will broadcast the clash in India and the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app and website.