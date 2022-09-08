Asia Cup 2022, IND vs Afg live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan Super 4 match?

Naseem Shah's twin sixes in the last over of the Pakistan-Afghanistan clash led to Babar Azam & Co.'s stunning one-wicket win in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Wednesday evening (September 7) in Sharjah.

With this result, Pakistan secured a spot in the final where they will play Sri Lanka on September 11. On the other hand, Naseem's strikes eliminated both Afghanistan and India from the competition. Now, the two eliminated sides -- who topped their respective groups -- will lock horns in an inconsequential tie at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday evening (September 8).

Both India and Afghanistan have some glaring issues to address and they will be desperate to go past one another to sign off their forgettable Asia Cup campaign with a win.

Here is all you need to know about the India-Afghanistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2022:

When will India face Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022?

India will take on Afghanistan in their third and final Super Four clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday (September 08).

At what time will the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Afghanistan get underway?

The India-Afghanistan tie in Asia Cup 2022 will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Afghanistan?

Star Sports will broadcast the clash in India and the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app and website.