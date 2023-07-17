Ashes: 'Obsession for Call of Duty broke the ice between us', reveals Khawaja on his bond with James Anderson

England veteran James Anderson is said to get included in the XI for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester for perhaps his final match on his home ground. While his inclusion will boost England's chances of squaring off the series, Anderson's former teammate and Australia's best batter on this tour - Usman Khawaja, shared some interesting anecdotes revealing how he and 'quiet' Anderson bonded over playing Call of Duty on Play Station.

Having shared the dressing room with Anderson at Lancashire in 2014, Khawaja revealed earlier that he found it hard to speak with Anderson because of his reserved nature. However, their shared addiction for Call of Duty video game broke the ice between them eventually.

The left-handed batter added Anderson came to his room, and that is when both gelled over this video game.

"He was a very quiet, reserved guy - I wasn't quite sure how to take him," Khawaja said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "Then somehow - I was addicted to Call of Duty on Play Station at the time, and so was he! That's how we broke the ice.

"He came to my room, and we started playing Call of Duty, and I started getting along pretty well with him after that," the left-handed batter added.

Speaking on Anderson's potential return to the side for the fourth Test, Khawaja said none can question his credentials as a bowler as he even has a stand named after him. Khawaja hailed Anderson, calling him a veteran, and added there's always room for the seamer to return to the playing XI.

"I've got a lot of time for Jimmy - he's been an outstanding cricketer for such a long time, and he's got his own end named after him, so he must be doing something right! I think there's always room for Jimmy Anderson in the team," Khawaja added. Australia on cusp of retaining Ashes For the record, England hasn't won the Ashes since last lifting the urn in 2015, and if they fail to win the fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 19, they will again lose the chance of bringing the coveted prize home.

Under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, England reinvented their Test cricket by deploying the super-attacking approach the world now calls Bazball. That, however, didn't live up to the hype as English batters struggled against the quality Aussie bowlers in three Tests so far.

For Australia to retain the Ashes, they have to avoid suffering a defeat in this Test, and with rain forecast predicted throughout the game, the chances for the same increases.