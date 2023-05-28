Ashes: James Anderson wary of Steve Smith threat, admits going overboard in thinking on how to dismiss him

Veteran England seamer James Anderson believes getting Steve Smith out cheaply in the upcoming Ashes 2023 will be one of the aims if the hosts were to retain the urn for the first time since 2015. Ahead of the historic five-match Test series, which begins with the first game in Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 16th, Anderson said Smith had great success against them in the past and shall remain the threat that he is.

Speaking with Sydney Morning Herald, Anderson, 40, said though he doesn’t like singling out any player, he knows what Smith has done against them. The right-arm seamer also admitted to have gone overboard in thinking about how to dismiss him.

During the last away Ashes in 2019, Smith scored a mountain number of runs, piling up 774 runs in five Tests, averaging above 100 (110.57).

“I never really like singling anyone out, but Smith has had a lot of success against us in recent times. Maybe in the past, we’ve actually gone overboard in thinking of ways to get people out,” Anderson told Sydney Morning Herald.

While all talks are about how Steve Smith will fare against the English quicks, Anderson also had some words for the Aussie attack – who is as lethal with the duke ball in those conditions as any bowling line-up. With Pat Cummins as captain and Smith playing his deputy, the Australian team have some smart brains taking calls during Ashes 2023.

"Australia have done it very well in the past, rotating their quicks. Even now Pat’s captain, with Steve Smith being able to take over the captaincy, I think he’ll still look after his body as much as possible,” Anderson added. We have clicked as a unit, says Anderson Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s leadership, England’s Test team prospered like anything in the past 12 months, winning ten out of the 12 Tests. With their brand of cricket being labelled as ‘Bazball’, purely on the grounds of showing intent and going for the result, Anderson said,

"What we’ve done brilliantly in the last 12 months is thinking about what we do well. That’s worked particularly well for the batters not worrying about who’s bowling at them, and just really concentrating on their strengths and the areas they can score in,” the veteran seamer added.

Earlier, Anderson revealed he will not be available for the five Tests as he would a burnout. With Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and others, England team will have to rotate its bowlers.