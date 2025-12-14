/Ashes: England security staff indulges in altercation with local media ahead of Adelaide Test

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 12:19 IST
Adelaide Test England security staff indulges in altercation with local media Photograph: (AFP)

England Team has come under scrutiny for several reasons, including their off-field conduct with the local media. 

Things continue to heat up ahead of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide as England’s security staff got into an altercation with the local media. Two cases have been reported thus far, the first at Brisbane Airport, where security staff confronted a Channel 7 camera operator for trying to get too close to the players. The second case arose when the England Team landed in Adelaide for the make-or-break Test, and a local journalist attempted a similar approach before captain Ben Stokes and managing director Robert Key shrugged him off, while their security again intervened.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia’s directive to all media during the five-match Test series is that both teams should be respected when travelling between Tests, including at the airports, reading, “The Australian and England teams will not be available for interview while in transit between matches during the NRMA Ashes series. All airport, hotel and transit is vision only, to be captured from a respectful distance."

And although those directives seemed not to have been followed, Channel 7's official statement condemned this act, vowing to take this matter seriously.

"While conducting routine filming in a public space, the camera operator was physically confronted despite acting respectfully and professionally. The safety and well-being of our staff is paramount. This matter is being taken seriously and is now being managed through the appropriate channels,” it read.

The English and Australian teams have historically been in the public eye in each other’s countries over the years, and this time, things haven’t been any different. From mocking and putting the visiting team under pressure for enjoying beyond their cricketing schedule in between the second and third Test to the journalists getting under their skin for not following road rules, the local media have done their bit in thrashing the English team.

England under pressure

The visiting side has played just six days of cricket on their tour thus far, having lost the first Test in Perth inside just two days and the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane in four days. Captain Ben Stokes has been critical of his team’s performance in two contested Tests, saying his dressing room needs men with strong character, indicating they must pull up their socks ahead of the third Test in Adelaide.

The third Test begins on Wednesday (Dec 17) at the Adelaide Oval.

Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game

