/IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa is currently level at 1-1. India won the first match, while South Africa bounced back to win the second match. With the series evenly balanced, attention now turns to the third T20I, which will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday (Dec 14). Both teams will be eager to win the match and take the lead in the series.

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I - Live streaming details

As the third T20I between India and South Africa approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Virat Kohli to meet Lionel Messi? Star cricketer lands in Mumbai on eve of GOAT Tour

When and where is India vs South Africa,3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will take place on December 14 (Sunday), at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the third T20I between India and South Africa on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the third T20I between India and South Africa will be held at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa - Full Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar