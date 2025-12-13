/Virat Kohli to meet Lionel Messi? Star Indian cricketer lands in Mumbai on eve of GOAT Tour

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli returned to India from London on Saturday (Dec 13) drawing a lot of attention from fans. His arrival comes 11 days before he is expected to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli was spotted landing in Mumbai with his wife, Anushka Sharma. He had earlier returned to London after the three-match ODI series against South Africa. His early return has led to talk about a possible meeting with football legend Lionel Messi, who is currently on his India tour.

Messi arrived in India on Dec 13 and is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Sunday (Dec 14), where he will interact with fans at the Wankhede Stadium. Messi’s much-awaited appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday was not very long and last only about nearly 22 minutes. This short visit raised questions about poor planning and weak management by the organisers.

This is Messi’s second trip to Kolkata and part of a four-city tour that also includes Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. His visit comes at a difficult time for Indian football, with the national team slipping to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings.

