Ashes: Chris Woakes removes David Warner off Jaffa as England break opening stand - WATCH

England got things running at the Oval in London on the final day of the fifth Test as seamer Chris Woakes provided hosts with an early breakthrough in the first half an hour. Woakes bowled a Jaffa to dismiss David Warner, caught behind on 60 from 106 balls. Coming over the wicket to Warner, who is also playing his last innings in England, the left-hander edged one playing on the front foot.

It came as a breather for England, who looked desperate for a wicket. With what is at stake, Warner’s dismissal brought the crowd to its feet. A 140-run stand got broken as England picked momentum right away.

After getting all out on 395 in the second innings, England gave Australia a target of 384, with the visitors having almost six sessions to chase it and win their first away Ashes since 2001.

Following a stellar start with both openers stitching a hundred-plus run partnership, Australia looked to be in the driver’s seat on day four.

Much to their disappointment, after rain started pouring down, it swept away the final session and Australia’s momentum. On the flip side, England probably cherished this interruption. Following the washed-out fourth Test in Manchester which led to Australia retaining the urn, England are looking to win the Oval Test and draw the series, with the current scoreline reading 2-1 in favour of Australia.

Under the grey sky on day five, English bowlers came up with a fuller-length plan, and that paid dividends, as Woakes, right after dismissing Warner, caught behind, dismissed his fellow opener Usman Khawaja trapped in the front on 72. Those two wickets had England back in the game as they chase an improbable win, given the quality Aussies possess in the batting order.

Broad hopeful of a fitting farewell

After the third day’s play at the Oval, Stuart Broad shockingly announced his decision to step aside from the game. Having completed 600 wickets (and counting) in this ongoing Test earlier, Broad created history by becoming only the second seamer after compatriot James Anderson to achieve this feat.

On his final day in international cricket, with England defending 384, the right-arm seamer will look to leave on a high by picking wickets and helping his team stand tall and level the series 2-2.