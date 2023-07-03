Ashes 2023: Virat Kohli praises Ben Stokes’ knock at Lord's Test

The England cricket team find themselves in a precarious situation having lost the second Ashes Test by 43 runs at Lord’s. Chasing a target of 371, the hosts were bowled out for 327 on day five of the Test match. England skipper Ben Stokes pulled off a tremendous knock of 155 runs and he was the last man standing for his side. Stokes’s brilliance might have gone in vain but the star all-rounder’s phenomenal knock was praised by many. Virat Kohli was one of many who lavished huge praise on Stokes. Applauding Stokes’ terrific knock, the former India captain tweeted, “I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment.”

Ravichandran Ashwin tweets

The number one Test bowler in the world, Ravichandran Ashwin, also lauded Ben Stokes on Twitter. “May eventually turn out to be an innings in a losing cause, but Ben Stokes and his stomach for a fight is unreal,” the Indian spinner tweeted.