Ashes 2023: Uncapped Jimmy Peirson to replace Josh Inglis in Aussie contingent for Lord's Test
Story highlights
Uncapped Australian star Jimmy Peirson will join the team contingent for the second Ashes Test in Lord’s with Josh Inglis set to return home on paternity leave. Peirson, who plays for Queensland in the domestic circuit, will serve as a backup option to Alex Carey, who stands as the first choice for the Aussies in the Ashes. The five-match series will start on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, days after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Oval.
Inglis to return home
Inglis, backup to Carey will return to Australia as his partner will give birth to their first child while the national team will be playing at Lord’s. While he remains a backup option, any last-moment change or concussion substitution could force Pat Cummins’ men to opt for a new wicketkeeper. To avoid any last-moment mix-up, the board named Peirson as a short-term alternative and will only link up for the Lord’s Test with the rest of the squad.
As things stand, Peirson has moved a step closer to the famous Baggy Green cap but is still down the pecking order of the Test squad.
Peirson has featured in 65 First-class matches so far, having made over 3000 runs at 34.75 including six centuries. Notably, his performance with the bat has witnessed a remarkable rise in the last 30 games since the beginning of the 2020-21 summer, averaging 42.56 with all of his centuries coming during this period.
He even made an unbeaten 128 for Australia A in Sri Lanka last year, in a fourth-innings run-chase of 370 in Hambantota.
Australia Ashes Squad:
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Ashes Schedule:
World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval
First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston
Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s
Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley
Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford
Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval
