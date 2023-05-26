Ashes 2023: Uncapped Jimmy Peirson to replace Josh Inglis in Aussie contingent for Lord's Test

Uncapped Australian star Jimmy Peirson will join the team contingent for the second Ashes Test in Lord’s with Josh Inglis set to return home on paternity leave. Peirson, who plays for Queensland in the domestic circuit, will serve as a backup option to Alex Carey, who stands as the first choice for the Aussies in the Ashes. The five-match series will start on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, days after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Oval.

Inglis to return home

Inglis, backup to Carey will return to Australia as his partner will give birth to their first child while the national team will be playing at Lord’s. While he remains a backup option, any last-moment change or concussion substitution could force Pat Cummins’ men to opt for a new wicketkeeper. To avoid any last-moment mix-up, the board named Peirson as a short-term alternative and will only link up for the Lord’s Test with the rest of the squad.