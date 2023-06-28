Ashes 2023: Three people arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters invade pitch on Day 1 of Lord's Test - Watch

Three people have been arrested after chaos broke out on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as the Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the pitch on Wednesday, June 28. The incident that took place in the first session of Day 1 saw three people invade the pitch after England choose to bat, having won the toss. The protestors were seen throwing orange powder while England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow lifted one of the protestors off the field before the game resumed in the first session. Prime example of why Just Stop Oil don’t protest in Yorkshire



The Metropolitan Police said three people were arrested following the incident and taken into custody. The protesters were wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts. Another protester was stopped by security staff before being taken away from the ground.

The protest took place at the end of the first over as two people entered the pitch while a third approached the center with orange powder. The contest was then halted for nearly 10 minutes while Bairstow stole the spotlight as he carried one of the protestors outside the field. The English wicketkeeper soon approached the dressing room as he changed gears having carried stained clothes after the incident. The action resumed as soon as Bairstow was back on the field while rain would become another barrier in the contest.

The protest recently took center stage as protestors invaded the world snooker championship and the English Premiership rugby final. What is the Just Oil Protest? Just Stop Oil opposes the United Kingdom granting new fossil fuel licensing and production agreements and was founded in February 2022. Protesting at Oil terminals was the primary location for the protestors but have recently started to protest at different events including sports. The group has faced criticism for blocking roads and vandalism.

Wednesday’s incident is not the first time English cricketers have been part of it, earlier their team bus was blocked from reaching the Lord’s Cricket Ground when they were to face Ireland. The incident took place on June 1 and saw Ben Stokes and Co from reaching the venue.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took considerable measures before the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final earlier in the month as they prepared two pitches for the contest. The contest between India and Australia was played in London’s iconic Oval Stadium.

