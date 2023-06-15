Ashes 2023 - 'The quicker they bowl...': Harry Brook warns Australia's pace battery

England's Harry Brook cannot wait to make another Test series his own. The Ashes 2023 being just one sleep away, Brook seems ready to take down the most-talked-about Aussies attack at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Unfazed by the Aussie pace battery that recently dominated the WTC Final, resulting in beating India by 209 runs, Brook feels with them bowling quickly, they might see the ball running towards the boundary line quicker.

"Obviously they might have a little bit of extra pace, but if they bowl quicker, it tends to go to the boundary quicker," Brook said while addressing the media ahead of the first Test in Edgbaston on June 16th.

Heading into his maiden Ashes riding on an unbelievable record, Brook remains a crucial part of England's batting unit. In ten Tests played, Brook is averaging over 81.80 and striking at 99.03 with 818 runs and four centuries to his name. England's number five tasted tremendous success against Pakistan in Pakistan and New Zealand in their backyard.

In September last year, after batting mainstay Jonny Bairstow got ruled out with a broken leg, Brook made his Test debut against South Africa and made most of his chance. Upon grabbing his opportunity with both hands at number five, Brook revealed he's happy not to take up anyone's place at the top instead, as his domestic record while playing in that position suggests the same. In ten innings for Yorkshire from 2018 and 2019, Brook averaged a mere 14.94 batting at the top.

"There was a lot of talk of me opening the batting - thank God I'm not doing that," laughed Brook. "I was never asked. It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I'm going to be batting five, and they back me batting there," he added. 'It's a dream come true for me' For anyone representing England and Australia in cricket, playing in the Ashes is a dream, and Harry Brook is no different. Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, the right-handed batter said he is elated to get this chance and would like to test his game against the best Australian players.

"It's a dream come true to be involved in my first Ashes," said Brook. "Growing up, I was watching some of these players who are still playing, against the best in the world and the best Australians. I'm looking forward to it.

"I feel like I'm more part of the team now. Obviously, as a deputy, you don't quite feel like you're meant to be there if you know what I mean. So to have been contributing and gain a few match-winning performances this winter has meant the world, and I feel a big part of the team now," Brook added.