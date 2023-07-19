Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad enters 600-wicket club in Manchester Test, becomes second fastest to reach milestone

England’s Stuart Broad has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious career after he scalped his 600th wicket in Test cricket on Wednesday, July 19 in the Ashes 2023. Broad, playing in his 166th Test match for the national side got the better of Travis Head to reach the milestone. In doing so, he also became the second fastest bowler to scalp 600 Test wickets after compatriot James Anderson.

Broad scripts history

On the fifth ball of the 50th over, Broad got the better of Head as Joe Root caught him on 48. The wicket saw Broad join the 600-wicket club and also become just the second pace bowler to reach the accolade. The 37-year-old has been one of the consistent performers for the side over the years and has scalped 20 five-fors and three times he got 10-wicket hauls.

Most wickets in Tests

Muthiah Muralidaran – 800 wickets

Shane Warne – 708 wickets

James Anderson – 688 wickets

Anil Kumble – 619 wickets

Shane Warne’s Manchester memory

In 2005, former Australia great Shane Warne also reached the milestone of 600 wickets at Old Trafford in the Ashes Test. The famous Ashes series saw England beat Australia 2-1 to lift the Holy Grail while the great Warner scripted history. He would later end his career on a high when Australia beat England 5-0 in the 2006-07 Ashes at home. Warne ended his career with 708 wickets at the time of retirement and is to date the highest wicket-taking bowler for Australia in Test cricket.

Broad’s wicket timeline

100th wicket – Thisara Perera

200th wicket – Michael Clarke

300th wicket – Chris Rogers

400th wicket – Tom Latham

500th wicket – Kraigg Brathwaite

600th wicket – Travis Head



Australia make mixed start on Day 1

Australia made a mixed start on Day 1 of the Ashes Test having been asked to bowl. While Australia lost Usman Khawaja early on 15, David Warner (32) and Marnus Labuschagne (51) steadied the ship for the visitors. Things then took a turn as England got wickets at regular intervals. At the time of writing on Day 1, Australia were 277/7 with Chris Woakes scalping three wickets and Broad ending with two.





