Ashes 2023: Steve Smith leapfrogs Rohit Sharma in THIS tally as Aussie star shines with another ton at Lord's
Steve Smith in the first hour of Day 2 bought up his 32nd ton having scored a four on the fourth ball of the 92nd over. The former Aussie captain along with Pat Cummins was seen at his fluent best, having missed failed to entertain the crowd at Edgbaston.
Australia’s Steve Smith has added another feather to his already impressive cap as the star player scored yet another ton in the ongoing Ashes 2023 on Thursday, June 29. Playing at an overnight score of an unbeaten 85, Smith reached his 32nd Test ton as he leapfrogged India skipper Rohit Sharma for most international hundreds. Smith now has 44 international tons, one more than Rohit (43 hundreds). Scoring the ton at Lord’s also saw him become the fastest player to score 32 hundreds in terms of innings as well.
32nd Test hundred for Steve Smith 💯#WTC25 | #ENGvAUS 📝: https://t.co/liWqlPCKqn pic.twitter.com/wHXOQByoIQ— ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2023
Smith on fire
Smith in the first hour of Day 2 bought up his 32nd ton having scored a four on the fourth ball of the 92nd over. The former Aussie captain along with Pat Cummins was seen at his fluent best, having missed failed to entertain the crowd at Edgbaston. The hundred al saw him go level with Steve Waugh for most hundreds by Australia. Currently, only Ricky Ponting with 41 has reached the triple-figure mark on more occasions than him.
In terms of innings, Smith is the fastest to reach 32 hundreds having taken only 174 innings, two less than Ponting while Sachin Tendulkar needed 179 innings to reach the tally.
Least Innings taken for 32 Test 100s
174 - Steve Smith*
176 - Ricky Ponting
179 - Sachin Tendulkar
