Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson fit to face Ireland before crunch Australia showdown in June

England cricket team has been handed a timely boost for the upcoming Ashes 2023 after speedster Ollie Robinson was passed fit for the only Test match against Ireland. England are set to play Ireland at the Lord’s in the only Test starting on June 1 with Robinson now key for them as they prepare for the big showdown against the Aussies. The 29-year-old had suffered an ankle issue after day two of Sussex's County Championship match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

ECB's statement on Robinson

"Scan results have revealed no damage to his left ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men's Test squad this weekend ahead of the Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday, June 1 at Lord's,” an ECB statement read.