Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson fit to face Ireland before crunch Australia showdown in June
Robinson left the field with a sore left ankle and appeared on the final day wearing a protective boot and hobbling about on crutches while playing in Sussex's County Championship match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.
England cricket team has been handed a timely boost for the upcoming Ashes 2023 after speedster Ollie Robinson was passed fit for the only Test match against Ireland. England are set to play Ireland at the Lord’s in the only Test starting on June 1 with Robinson now key for them as they prepare for the big showdown against the Aussies. The 29-year-old had suffered an ankle issue after day two of Sussex's County Championship match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.
ECB's statement on Robinson
"Scan results have revealed no damage to his left ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men's Test squad this weekend ahead of the Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday, June 1 at Lord's,” an ECB statement read.
The scan reports showed no big issues for the speedster as he will be an important part of the England side as they bid to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015. Robinson left the field with a sore left ankle and appeared on the final day wearing a protective boot and hobbling about on crutches.
It is worth reminding that, record wicket-taker James Anderson is nursing a minor strain he picked up during the County Championship match while playing for Lancashire. Ben Stokes is also carrying a knee injury and might not be available to play as an all-rounder. Stokes returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to recover from the issue that has been troubling him for a while.
Jofra Archer however has been ruled out from the first two matches of the Ashes with a hamstring injury. He is targeting a return to the squad for the remaining three Ashes matches.
Schedule for Ashes
- First Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16-20
- Second Test, Lord's, London June 28-July 2
- Third Test, Headingley, Leeds July 6-10
- Fourth Test, Old Trafford, Manchester July 19-23
- Fifth Test, The Oval, London, July 27-31
England squad for only Test vs Ireland
Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Jack Leach.
