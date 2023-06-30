Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

Australia star spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the second Ashes Test with a 'significant calf strain' on Friday, June 30. The medical staff on Thursday, June 29 accessed the situation and had initial scans before it was revealed that he won’t be able to continue in the contest. The experienced spinner arrived at Lord’s on Day 3 with crutches and leaves the visitors one bowler short for the rest of the contest. It is also likely that he could be ruled out of the entire Ashes.

Nathan Lyon's involvement in the remainder of the #Ashes is yet to be decided by team management.https://t.co/6RPp2rcXk1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 30, 2023 ×

What happened with Lyon?

Lyon, while fielding on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test injured his right calf as attempted an awkward fielding moment in the 37th over of England’s first innings. The 35-year-old was seen hobbling towards the dressing room immediately with the medical team. Since the situation is not concussion-related, Australia can’t bring a substitute to replace him which leaves them a bowler as well as a batter short. He played a crucial role on Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test where the Aussies won by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead.