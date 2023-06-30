Ashes 2023: Michael Atherton takes big dig at England's misfiring Bazball approach after Day 3 collapse

England suffered a horrible collapse in the first session of Day 3 of the second Ashes Test as they lost six wickets in a span of 46 runs. The titanic collapse saw England hand Australia a 91-run lead at the start of the second innings which now sees the host on the back foot. Former England cricketer Michael Atherton then took a big dig at his team, suggesting his former side is not in control of the situation. England were bowled out for 325, having started the day at 268/4 with Ben Stokes falling on the first delivery of the first session. Quick turnaround as Australia wrap up England's innings! #WTC25 | #ENGvAUS 📝: https://t.co/liWqlPCKqn pic.twitter.com/9fUH5dlKiD — ICC (@ICC) June 30, 2023 × Atherton not impressed with England “All of the chat around England's approach, you can sometimes forget what got you to this position. Here, it has felt England are not in control of what they are doing - in particular, Harry Brook,” said Atherton while speaking on air for Sky Sports.

Australia started the day with one specialised bowler short after Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the contest with a right calf injury. However, it did not damage the ambitions of Australia as their quick bowlers wrapped the English tail in next to no time. England could only 46 runs to their overnight total and saw the likes of Harry Brook (50), Jonny Bairstow (16), and Stuart Broad (12) disappoint with the bat.

“England toned it down a little bit, but excellent bowling and excellent planning from Australia. Their attack is express pace, accurate, it's the best in the world. And you can't just go and belt the best in the world all over the place. It has to be more calculated than that,” Atherton added. Australia start on the front foot At the time of writing on Day 3, Australia were 67/1 and led by 158 runs as they stamped their authority on the contest. Usman Khawaja was batting on 36 while Marnus Labuschagne arrived in the middle after David Warner’s dismissal on 25. The pair of Khawaja and Warner put together a stand of 63 runs for the first wicket.

