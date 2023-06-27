Ashes 2023 Live: England vs Australia 2nd Test- When & where to watch live on TV, mobile

Ashes 2023 Live: The second Test match of the ongoing English vs Australia Ashes 2023 five-match Test series will be played at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 28 onwards. The visiting team, Australia also the current Ashes holder, won the first Test match by 2 wickets to take an important 1-0 lead in the series. Under the leadership of Ben Stokes’ captaincy, hosts England will aim to avenge their defeat in the series opener and level the series 1-1.

In the first Test match, England stunned everyone by declaring their first innings for 393 runs on the very first day itself. For Australia, Usman Khwaja batted brilliantly in both the innings. Another player who emerged as a hero for Aussies was Pat Cummins, courtesy of his all-around heroics and record-breaking stand for the 9th wicket with Nathan Lyon, Australia pulled off a sensational win in the series opener.

Here are all the details for the upcoming match between England and Australia:

All matches will start at 11:00 am (local time)

Ashes 2023: When is the 2nd Test match between England and Australia?

The second Test match between England and Australia will start on Wednesday, June 28.

Ashes 2023: Where will be the 2nd Test played between England and Australia?- Venue

The second Test will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

Ashes 2023: When will the 2nd Test kick-off between England and Australia?- Time

The second Test will be played on June 28 from 3:30 pm IST.

Ashes 2023: England vs Australia Test match weather update

There is every possibility of rain disturbance during the ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match. There is a possibility of rain during the first, third and fourth days of the second Test.

Ashes 2023 live-streaming details: How and where to watch England vs Australia live on TV, mobile?

The series can be watched in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada, India and other countries.