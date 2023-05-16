Ashes 2023: Jofra Archer ruled out of entire English summer with recurrence of stress fracture

On Tuesday (May 16), England cricket have been dealt a big blow ahead of the Ashes 2023 edition, to be held in the United Kingdom in the English summer. Ace speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the entire English summer with the recurrence of stress fracture in his right elbow. Archer was part of IPL 2023 before being out of the tournament very recently due to injury concerns.

On Archer's unavailability, Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said, as ECB announced a strong 15-member squad for the one-off Ireland Test, "We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we'll see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England."

England Men's Test Squad for Ireland Test at Lord's:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Archer's career has been marred by several injuries. In 2021, a stress fracture to his right elbow disrupted his progress whereas it was followed by a stress fracture of the back in 2022. With a recurrence of the elbow issue, the 28-year-old is out of action for the entire English summer with dark clouds hovering over his participation in England's title defence in the forthcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year.

Archer returned to international cricket after almost two years during England's tour of South Africa early this year. He was also part of England's limited-overs tour of Bangladesh as well but injury concerns came haunting back during his limited appearance for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023. He played only five games where he accounted for only two scalps, at an economy rate of 9.50, and returned home midway to focus on his rehabilitation.



