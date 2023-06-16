Ashes 2023: Joe Root shines with ton in Australia's first Bazball glimpse; Lyon scalps four wickets
Story highlights
In a sensational start to the Ashes 2023, former England captain Joe Root continued his impressive run of form against Australia after he scored his 46th international ton which now saw him leapfrog David Warner.
In a sensational start to the Ashes 2023, former England captain Joe Root continued his impressive run of form against Australia after he scored his 46th international ton which now saw him leapfrog David Warner.
Veteran England star Joe Root was seen in sensational form on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test as he scored his 46th international ton against the Aussies in the first Ashes Test. In their first taste of the Bazball, the Aussies suffered despite a good start with the ball as England posted 393/8 before they declared and invited Pat Cummins’ men to play the final 30 minutes of the day. Despite the attacking form of play, England were unable to breach the defence of David Warner (8) and Usman Khawaja (4) as Australia ended the day at 14/0 at stumps.
We told you we'd entertain! 🏏💥— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023
An all-action start to this #Ashes series
See the best of the action 👇
Mix start for England
Day 1 started with a four from Zak Crawley as he cleared England’s ambitions which caught everyone by surprise. Crawley though did not get the required support at the other end as Ben Duckett was dismissed for 12 by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over. Crawley would then put a 70-run stand for the second wicket with Ollie Pope which steered the innings in the right direction before the latter was dismissed for 31. Soon Crawley was scalped by Scott Boland on the final ball of the first session on 61.
Root runs the show
With England at 124/3 at the break, it was Joe Root who took the anchor role despite losing wickets consistently at the end. Harry Brook (32) and skipper Ben Stokes (1) soon followed which put the hosts on the back foot. Jonny Bairstow (78) would then join Root as they both stitched a 121-run stand for the sixth wicket.
ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: Players to wear black armbands, observe silence in honour of Nottingham attack victims
However, it was Root who stood firm and reached his 30th Test hundred at Edgbaston and got a standing ovation from the crowd. He now has the second-highest number of international hundreds among active players with 46. Soon after Root’s hundred, England declared at 393/8 and asked the Aussies to bat.
England did their best to breach the defence of Warner and Khawaja but did not succeed in the four overs at the end of Day 1 before stumps. Australia ended the day at 14/0 and still trail by 379 runs in the first innings.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.