Ashes 2023: James Anderson dismisses nostalgia before crucial affair, 'this could be my last at Old Trafford'

England’s ace pace bowler James Anderson has vowed to keep the feeling of nostalgia away as he prepares for what could be his final Test match at his hometown ground Old Trafford. Anderson, set to turn 41 at month end, was retained in the 14-player squad for the fourth Ashes Test when England announced their playing contingent on Tuesday, July 11. He is set to make a comeback for the Old Trafford contest as England will look to shuffle their Playing XI for the fourth Test. Our squad for the fourth Ashes Test just dropped 👊



Go well, lads! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2023 × Anderson’s last at Old Trafford? "This is an Ashes series and there is absolutely no chance nostalgia will come into selection for the next Test," Anderson wrote in his column in the Telegraph.

"This could be my last Test at Old Trafford if I do play, who knows? I am not thinking about that,” added Anderson.

England’s all-time record wicket-taker was not involved in the third Ashes Test in Headingley and was dropped in favour of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. However, with Ollie Robinson suffering a back spasm, the hosts could bring back the experienced speedster in a contest that will be played in his home town. Anderson, probably playing his last Ashes on home turf, had horrible first two matches and has scalped only three wickets till now in the tournament.

"Letting Jimmy Anderson bowl at the Jimmy Anderson End because it is a nice story will not be a thought in the heads of Ben Stokes or Brendon McCullum. They will pick the strongest team to compete with Australia that particular week. I am completely happy with whatever they decide,” said Anderson in his column.

ALSO READ | 'Main guys know they'll get selected...': Gavaskar takes an indirect dig at Rohit, Kohli ahead of WI Tests Will Anderson play? Ben Stokes’ side will decide whether James Anderson will return to his home ground after missing the third Test, while Josh Tongue could come in after his five wickets at Lord's. Mark Wood is also likely to play a crucial role in the Manchester Test.