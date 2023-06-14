Ashes 2023: Ian Chappell blasts organisers after ridiculous schedule, says 'it's a nightmare for all players'

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has slammed the organisers of the Ashes after terming the schedule of the five-match series between England and Australia as ‘ridiculous’ on Wednesday, June 14. According to Chappell, the shorter duration of the series will have its toll on the players as they should have scheduled a Test match in August. The Ashes 2023 will start on Friday, June 16 at the Edgbaston as all the matches will be played in a span of month and a half. Chappell takes dig at organisers “It's a nightmare for all players, both physically and mentally, particularly the fast bowlers and I don't think there's any way in the world that either side is going to get through five Tests using the same bowling players all the way. I think the extra players are going to come in handy and that's one thing that'll probably suit Australia," Chappell said while he spoke with Wide World of Sports Outside the Rope.

“It's ridiculous, the schedule, I mean the schedule's been ridiculous for a long time but that is stupidity. There's not a Test played in August so that tells you how quickly they're playing them," he added.

The upcoming Ashes will be the first time Ben Stokes leads his side against the Aussies in the red-ball format having taken charge of the side in June 2022. He along with coach Brendon McCullum have been pivotal to England’s success in the longer format as they have won 11 of the 13 matches in the last 12 months.

Australia will be without Josh Hazlewood who will be a big miss while they come into the Ashes with momentum on their side. Australia led by Pat Cummins won the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Sunday. Pat Cummins was the leading wicket-taker in the last Ashes as he led the Aussies to a 4-0 success.

On the flip side, England will look to win their first Ashes since 2015, having gone eight years without winning the holy grail. They drew 2-2 in the last home Ashes while not since 2011 has a team won the Ashes away from home.

The second match of the Ashes will be played at Lord’s before the contingent of teams travels to Leeds and Manchester for the third and fourth Test. The Ashes will conclude with the final Test match starting on June 27 at the Oval in London.

